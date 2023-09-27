IED explodes in Barrie, Ont. parking lot, sparking road closures and evacuations
Police locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday in the city's west end after an explosion in a parking lot.
Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator Peter Leon said the "improvised explosive device" is believed to have been placed on a vehicle in an Anne Street North parking lot and was detonated around 3 a.m.
Residents called 911 to report hearing a loud bang.
Police are investigating an early-morning incident on Anne Street North in Barrie. Wed. Sept. 27, 2023 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography).
Leon said officers arrived to find the vehicle with minor damage, while a car parked beside it was significantly damaged.
Residents in the adjacent apartment building and anyone in nearby buildings have been evacuated.
Several roads in the area have been closed, including Anne and Wellington Streets, Anne Street and Gibbon Drive, and Leacock Drive and Edgehill Drive.
Aerial images of an Anne Street North parking lot in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 27, 2023, show a police investigation underway. (CTV CHOPPER)
Police urged residents in the area to shelter in place and remain indoors until further notice.
Leon said its explosive unit attended the scene and performed a 'controlled detonation' on a device found 10 to 12 feet away from the initial explosion.
"We believe at this point there was an explosive device placed upon the motor vehicle parked in the parking lot and that a portion of that device did not explode at the time, became dislodged, and that was the device that was remotely imploded by our explosive unit," Leon said.
"It was in an adjacent garden, close by. It would appear as if the device that exploded on the vehicle, it's a possibility it would have been there beside that vehicle or part of that device that exploded, and it just did not detonate at the time of the explosion," he added.
No injuries were reported to residents or emergency personnel.
"We could have had significant damage," Leon said. "We have no less than five high-rise apartment buildings, a retirement home and a neighbourhood community in close proximity - certainly, this could have been a disastrous outcome."
Police confirmed the K9 unit searched the area and ensured no other explosives were found.
Leon said residents would be able to return to their homes sometime today, though no exact timeline was provided.
"These precautions are in the interest of public safety. We are asking that the public please be patient," Leon said. "We are doing what we're doing for your well-being but also for the safety and the well-being of our officers and also the emergency services personnel on scene."
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
