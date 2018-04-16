

CTV Barrie





People across central Ontario woke up to a thick coating of ice, but the worst of the storm seems to have remained in the south.

The freezing rain that has been in the forecast for days hit most of Ontario on Sunday. By Monday morning, the storm had covered everything in a few millimetres of ice.

A freezing rain warning has ended for central Ontario.

Environment Canada estimates that 91 millimetres of messy precipitation fell this weekend in the Collingwood area. In Barrie, 72 millimetres of precipitation was recorded.

Heavy ice and high winds has resulted in power outages for thousands of customers in central Ontario. The hardest hit area locally is in Kawartha Lakes. Hydro One is reporting outages for more than 2,000 customers in Fenelon Falls.

For the latest info on Hydro One outages, click here

Highway 400 was closed just south of Barrie after a tractor trailer jackknifed through the centre rail. Weather conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says his department has responded to more than 200 crashes on Monday.

Closures across the region

The messy weather forced officials to cancel school buses in Simcoe County, Grey County, Muskoka and York Region on Monday morning. Despite this, schools did remain open.

Georgian College reopened its Barrie campuses over the lunch hour. However, all other campuses remained closed.

All Lakehead University exams at their Georgian College campus have been cancelled for the day.

Garbage collection in Barrie has been cancelled for the day. This means collection will be pushed back a day, with Friday’s collection happening on Saturday.

Garbage collection has also been cancelled for Simcoe County residents. Affected residents will have double the bag limit next week.

Barrie residents are also being asked not to park on city streets on Monday and Tuesday.