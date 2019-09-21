Horrific images are still on the mind of a Bradford woman the day after a crash that claimed the lives of three members of the same family.

The witness, who does not wish to be named, says she was one of the first people on the scene. She was outside of her Bradford home, when she describes hearing brakes screeching and a loud bang. The woman, who is trained in first-aid, ran towards the crash.

"I looked in the front window, and the front passengers did not look okay. They didn't look like they survived it, the airbags were deployed."

She says the nine-year-old boy in the back seat was trapped, after the SUV he was in collided head-on with a transport truck on Yonge Street near 14th Line on Friday afternoon.

"He wasn't awake," the woman says, describing cuts to his forehead and chest from the seatbelt.

Witnesses frantically tried to pry open the door to save him. The woman says she managed to reach into the vehicle through a broken window, and could feel that he was alive and breathing.

"We tried. I wish I could do more," said the woman. "I replay it in my mind, things that I could have done. I had trouble sleeping last night."

The boy was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto where he later died.

The boy's 37-year-old father from Newmarket, who was driving the SUV, and his 61-year-old grandmother from Barrie were pronounced dead at the scene.

Constable Paul Catling with the South Simcoe Police tells CTV News that the driver of the SUV made a bad judgement call which caused the crash.

"It's a passing movement that basically initiated them coming into the on-coming lane and therefore collided with the transport truck travelling southbound," said Catling.

The driver of the transport truck was treated at the scene and released, police say he is being cooperative.

Investigators say it will still take time to complete mechanical inspections, as well as examine all of the evidence inside both vehicles.

Post-mortem examinations on the three victims are scheduled for Sunday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.