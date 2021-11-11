'I remember all the friends I had,' 100-year-old veteran reflects on his service overseas

Barrie, Ont. -

Tom Stout was just 21 when he was sent overseas during the Second World War.

The now 100-year-old Barrie man lives in a seniors' home and admits that while his memory isn't what it once was, he will never forget arriving in a foreign land.

"We landed in Algiers in North Africa," he recalls.

Stout has just finished two years of training in the United Kingdom.

He was born in Scotland's Orkney Islands and served with the British Royal Engineer Regiment.

Stout explains he was responsible for moving troops back and forth by train, often under fire.

"They just machine-gunned them and put them out of action," he says.

Tom Stout was just 21 when he was sent overseas to serve during the Second World War. (Supplied)

He served in Africa and Italy and can remember one close encounter with the enemy.

"We passed a hedge where the guys were resting. We had all the gunfire, and that was kind of worrying."

When the war ended, Stout moved to Canada with his family in 1953.

But to this day, when he looks back on his service during the war, he recalls those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"I remember all the friends I had in the army," he says.

In May, Stout celebrated his centennial with a special drive-by parade of vehicles - a special salute to thank him for his service.

"I will never forget it, that's for sure," Stout says.