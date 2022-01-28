'I'm glad to see everybody out,' Truck convoy rolls through Dufferin County

On Friday morning, hundreds of people lined Highway 89 in Shelburne to cheer on those headed to the nation's capital in a truck convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates.

Don Moore is a truck driver who insisted on participating with his rig.

"I'm glad to see everybody out here in support of us truck drivers. I hope we can get this dealt with."

The rolling protest kicked off on Thursday in the province, with people demanding change.

Bill Wallis has driven past hundreds of supporters.

"The turnout is great. Every overpass is covered. The flags are flying, people are cheering us on, so I'm glad to see it."

The gathering on Friday in Shelburne allowed those in rural communities to get involved, including Corey Timbers, who arrived on his sled to see it for himself.

"We kind of planned a snowmobile trip, so we decided to get here just in time to watch the convoy, and then we're going to head out onto the sleds for a little ride."

Many parents brought their children to see what they call an educational moment.

"It's good for our children to learn how to protest properly, safely and effectively, without violence, and I think it's good for our children to learn this," said dad Adam Paquim.

The truckers made their way along Highway 10 before heading south to Orangeville. They then drove to Highway 400 before heading east to Ottawa, planning to arrive Saturday.