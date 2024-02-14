Hydro One worker pinned between 2 vehicles in Bradford

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a Hydro One worker was injured on the job in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

South Simcoe police say the incident happened in the area of County Road 88 and Sideroad 10 late Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were released, but the ministry revealed the worker was pinned between a trailer and a vehicle as machinery was being off-loaded.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.