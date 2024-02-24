BARRIE
    • Hundreds take part in Innisfil Polar Bear Dip

    Participants prepare for polar dip at Innisfil Beach Park (CTV News/Steve Mann) Participants prepare for polar dip at Innisfil Beach Park (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Hundreds took to Innisfil Beach Park on Saturday to participate in the annual polar bear dip.

    The frigid conditions, both out and in the water, didn't stop close to 600 people from participating in the annual event.

    Organizers say while the event has been running for nearly three decades, many participants return each year to participate and give back to their community while having fun

    "Some jumpers have been doing it for 10-plus years, and some are new jumpers, and they're just happy to be here for a good cause."

    This year marked the event's 26th year, with all proceeds raised going towards the Innisfil food bank's food programs.

    Polar bear dip organizers say they hoped to raise five thousand dollars from Saturday's event.

