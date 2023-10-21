Hundreds march in pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Barrie

Pro-Palestinian protestors took to downtown Barrie for the second weekend in a row to call for an end to violence and conflict in Israel.

Hundreds gathered at Meridian Place on Saturday to show their solidarity.

"These people are already living in occupation and are living through trying times. We hope for peace and a dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis, but we don't see that happen," said Imam Mouhammad Mateen Butt of the Barrie Mosque.

Thousands of people have been killed since the war began on October 7, and individuals here in Barrie want more to be done.

"It makes me feel really sad that this is how far we have gotten and how we need to come out here protesting to simply just tell people that they need food, they need water, and they're humans too, and they need their human rights, and hospitals, schools. They shouldn't be bombed," said one person in attendance.

Organizers say they are hoping their messages have left an imprint on residents.