

CTV Barrie





Two lanes of Highway 400 have reopened in Barrie after human waste spilled from a tractor trailer.

The truck was travelling along the northbound lanes on Friday morning when the driver suddenly stopped. This caused the human waste to spill onto the highway near Duckworth Street.

The OPP says the driver had stopped because there was a crash further up the highway.

The human waste was being moved to a facility that would turn it into fertilizer.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation spent several hours cleaning up the mess.

No charges have been laid.