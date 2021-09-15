'How will it be enforced?' Business owners seek clarity on vaccine certificate program
Business owners are seeking clarity one week before Ontario's vaccine certificate program rolls out, with some making big changes to avoid it altogether.
Lazy Tulip Cafe owner Michelle Huggins says she's downsizing. "I decided to just go down to take-out only."
Huggins won't have to ask for proof of vaccination from her customers with no indoor dining option.
"If I did have the dining room, I would definitely be enforcing it, for sure," she adds.
Mixed emotions run across the board, with some business owners saying they are cautiously optimistic.
"We are looking at all sorts of unknowns. How will it be enforced? There is still no clarity from the government on that," said Barrie Chamber of Commerce executive director Paul Markle. "Are there insurance and other financial implications, and will they receive support from that?"
Starting Sept. 22, residents will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated for at least 14 days, or a medical exemption, along with a piece of ID to access a long list of non-essential businesses, including gyms, movie theatres and restaurants.
Then on Oct. 22, the province is scheduled to roll out a QR code-based mobile application for residents and businesses to use.
"Recovery is still very much in its infancy, and this is another burden both administrative and financial thrust upon small businesses," said Ryan Mallough, director of provincial affairs for Ontario with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
ENFORCING THE VACCINE CERTIFICATE
With just a week to go, Mallough says there are several unknowns.
"There are a lot of questions around how to spot fraud and what to do to prevent a fraud," he said. "What do you do if someone is being difficult, are you supposed to call police? At what point do you do that? Are you supposed to put hands on a person and escort them out?"
Midway Diner owner Matt Jones says that while his staff is not keen on turning people away, he is taking a wait-and-see approach with the program.
"I've already been telling my customers that it's happening," Jones says. "I don't know if they are going to have people randomly come in and check passports to make sure I checked them. I don't know how any of that is going to work."
Barrie police tell CTV News, police will not be conducting random business compliance checks unless working on joint projects with public health, municipal enforcement agencies and provincial ministries.
The service adds that police will respond to vaccine certificate-related incidents, including safety concerns, but complaints of local businesses not complying with certificate regulations should not be made to police.
The fines for non-compliance start at $750 for individuals and $1,000 for businesses.
"A lot of business owners are saying realistically they have to hire a new person to do the screening and really can't find anyone," Mallough said. "At the same time, they are not being given any kind of financial support."
In Quebec, where they are using QR codes, Mallough said some businesses have had to buy new technology to do the scanning.
With the program rolling out next week, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to be kind to businesses.
"It's not the restaurant's fault that this has happened. It's not the restaurant's fault or any business's fault that we are in this pandemic, and blaming them for the rules and policies put in place to keep us all safe just isn't fair," Markle says.
"I think we need to be considerate of that as we are moving through this and allowing them to get their bearings."
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
People recently diagnosed with COVID-19 won't be able to vote on election day
Thousands of Canadians will not be able to vote in the upcoming federal election because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elections Canada said.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Not your dad's Conservative party,' Erin O'Toole says, before endorsement from Mulroney
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before, before receiving a notable endorsement from former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Stuck in a long line when polls close? Elections Canada says you'll still be able to vote
Canadians shouldn’t be worried about missing their chance to vote due to lines that could be longer than usual for an election night, Elections Canada said.
'I needed to do something': Western University students plan walkout amid sexual assault allegations
Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes Friday as London, Ont. police investigate allegations of sexual assault at a first-year on campus residence.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20
Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and one more person has died due to the disease.
-
EMSB chair says CAQ motion on Bill 96 criticism is an 'attack' on Quebec anglophones
"This is another example of an attack on us, the school board, and the English-speaking community," Joe Ortana said at a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators hoping for sold out home opener despite current public health limits
Puck drop is in less than a month and after 18 months away, fans are ready to be back at the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Ottawa businesses face negative reviews, boycott threats for hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The Orange Monkey on City Centre Avenue and Finnigan's Pub on Montreal Road are among dozens of businesses teaming up with Ottawa Public Health to host vaccination clinics on site.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
Toronto
-
These companies are offering up cash incentives for employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19
Despite a majority of Canadians rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine some companies are offering cash incentives for employees or potential new hires who may still be hesitant.
-
Long lists and climbing costs: The child care fix each party is pledging
Here's what each federal party is promising on affordable and accessible childcare.
-
'I could not believe what happened,' cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot a fellow cop during an altercation nearly three years ago told his colleague's assault trial that he found their interaction so implausible he feared nobody would believe what happened.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
-
Guelph family 'terrified' after man breaks into their home in the middle of the night
A Guelph family says they were left terrified and confused after someone broke into their home in the middle of the night.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, entire school community dismissed
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School will be closed until further notice as of Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
-
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.
-
'This is a cautionary tale': Two GTA MPP’s demand action for Wheatley residents
NDP MPP’s from Hamilton and Toronto are calling on the province to do more for the people displaced by the Aug. 26 gas explosion in Wheatley.
London
-
'I needed to do something': Western University students plan walkout amid sexual assault allegations
Students at Western University are planning to walk out of classes Friday as London, Ont. police investigate allegations of sexual assault at a first-year on campus residence.
-
London, Ont. clinic helps teen with allergies get COVID-19 vaccine
After missing out on so much because of COVID-19, 17-year-old Joel McLaughlin of Corunna, Ont. is now breathing a sigh of relief.
-
'Big Bruce' named Ontario's greatest roadside attraction
What has two horns, two eyes, two bulging nostrils and four cloven feet?
Northern Ontario
-
Catholic teachers union concerned about COVID-19 cases
The Huron Superior Catholic Teachers' Association is concerned about recent COVID-19 cases surfacing at schools in Sault Ste. Marie, and is accusing the province of dragging its feet.
-
Sudbury ER physician details challenges of delivering care during COVID-19 pandemic
When asked to describe caring for patients in the emergency room during the pandemic in one word, Sudbury ER Dr. Rob Lepage got emotional and simply said “challenging.”
-
North Bay family of boy killed getting off school bus say drivers not getting the message
Concerns are growing over the amount of people not stopping for school buses when the flashing lights and stop signs are out.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused of fatally stabbing boy made comments about taking him from his mom: victim’s aunt
At a trial for her nephew’s accused killer, the aunt of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight recalled the morning the boy was found stabbed in his bed.
-
Immunocompromised people in Manitoba, those looking to travel can get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.
-
Manitoba voters find comfort and convenience in mail-in ballots amid pandemic
Thousands of Manitobans opted to vote by mail during this year's federal election due to COVID-19 concerns, and some don't plan on returning to the polls in person again – even after the pandemic.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
Calgary man, charged in alleged sexual assault of teenage girl, could be in Ontario
Calgary police are seeking help from residents across Canada in connection with a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl.
-
Katy Rutherford ready to tee it up at this years ATB Financial Classic at Country Hills
When Katy Rutherford tees it up on Thursday morning for round one of the ATB Financial classic at Country Hills, she will become just the second woman to do so at that event. Isabelle Beisiegel was the first to do it in 2005.
Edmonton
-
Alberta has reached out to other provinces for ICU help, AHS CEO says
Alberta currently has more ICU admissions than it ever has, pandemic or not, as COVID-19 cases spike in the fourth wave.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
-
Alberta reports 1,609 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
There are 18,421 active cases and 877 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 218 ICU admissions.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police investigating shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a shooting in the waterfront area of downtown Vancouver, and sources have told CTV News it was fatal.
-
PPC flyer distributed in Vancouver riding slammed as 'harmful and repugnant'
The B.C. Assembly of First Nations is calling for the removal of a People's Party of Canada candidate in Vancouver over a flyer comparing vaccine passports to the residential school system.
-
Family of Vancouver woman battling COVID-19 urges skeptics to get vaccinated
The family of a Vancouver woman who’s been hospitalized with COVID-19 is speaking out about the importance of getting vaccinated.