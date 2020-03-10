BARRIE -- With the busy March Break travel period days away, many people are weighing the pros and cons of taking a chance on a trip.

While you can travel, it's more how and where you go that could be impacted. Health officials say if you choose to go somewhere, you should be even more vigilant with handwashing, wiping down hard surfaces and avoiding crowds.

Murdoch Travel President Jeff Clarke says the travel industry has had its hands full as COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide. "People want to know if they can cancel, [and] if there's penalties."

Clarke says travel conditions are continually changing with airlines and tour operators altering policies daily.

"By the time they set up one policy, things could have changed three or four times."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer in Ottawa, recommended all Canadians avoid cruising due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Flights to Italy are currently suspended, but Clarke says he's staying optimistic. "You know, this is a hurdle in the road for us, for sure, but we've dealt with things like SARS and Zika in the past. Ultimately, people love to travel. So this, I think really, just affects where and how the people are travelling."

If you plan to travel, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit recommends the federal government's travel advisory website, which outlines precautions to take in each country.

Dr. Colin Lee says if you are travelling, handwashing is vital, but masks aren't necessary. "It's a bit of a false sense of security."

When it comes to travel insurance, Clarke says to make sure you shop around. "Talk to your travel professional about what your best options are."

The health unit advises monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms upon returning from a trip for several days. Contact a health professional if you develop things like fever, cough or shortness of breath.