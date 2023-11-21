'How safe do you feel?' Barrie police launch community survey on safety and service

Barrie police launched its 2023 survey to find out how the public feels the service is doing to ensure safety in the city.

The voluntary community survey helps the service gather data to improve operations by asking, "How safe do you feel in Barrie?"

It includes questions such as, what is the most significant safety problem in your neighbourhood and across the city?

It also dives into the Battenburg design on Barrie's police cruisers, asking the public's thoughts on the new, more visible look.

The 10 to 15-minute online questionnaire seeks public feedback on accountability and approachability to help "inform new and ongoing initiatives."

The survey runs until December 1, with a summary of the results to be released in June 2024.