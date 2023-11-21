BARRIE
Barrie

    • 'How safe do you feel?' Barrie police launch community survey on safety and service

    Barrie police cruiser with the new Battenburg design. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Barrie police cruiser with the new Battenburg design. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

    Barrie police launched its 2023 survey to find out how the public feels the service is doing to ensure safety in the city.

    The voluntary community survey helps the service gather data to improve operations by asking, "How safe do you feel in Barrie?"

    It includes questions such as, what is the most significant safety problem in your neighbourhood and across the city?

    It also dives into the Battenburg design on Barrie's police cruisers, asking the public's thoughts on the new, more visible look.

    The 10 to 15-minute online questionnaire seeks public feedback on accountability and approachability to help "inform new and ongoing initiatives."

    The survey runs until December 1, with a summary of the results to be released in June 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING How Freeland’s fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News