House in Muskoka destroyed by massive blaze

A stubborn, early-morning fire had crews scrambling to control the blaze and save adjacent buildings in Muskoka.

Firefighters from several stations, including Windermere/Raymond, Port Carling, Minett and Milford Bay, answered the call at 5:15 a.m. Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.

Crews worked until 3 p.m. to control the blaze, saving two additional structures on the property.

However, the large single-story residence was completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is linked to a downed hydro line at the rear of the property.

One firefighter was injured. All the residents were able to escape.

The investigation is ongoing.