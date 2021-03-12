GEORGINA, ONT. -- Thousands of York Region residents received the COVID vaccine this week at various clinics across the region.

Some residents, like Donald Norris, have been waiting for this for months.

"It means that I will be able to visit friends and family after a year of being locked down," Norris said.

Five hundred Pfizer vaccines were administered to residents 80 years and older at Georgina Ice Palace Friday.

York Region's medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji, said over 84,000 doses had been administered, with over half to seniors 80 and older.

Kurji said there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the week of March 23, with a large shipment of vaccinations expected.

"We expect to open a clinic in Vaughan, a clinic in Markham. We want to convert the clinic to a super clinic in Newmarket, and Canada's Wonderland will be opening on April 1," he said.

For the first time in a year, Kurji said something besides the virus is spreading in York Region. "This hope is really infectious."

York Region Public Health reminds the public there are no walk-in appointments available. To book a vaccine appointment, click here.