Honda employees in Alliston to receive 11% wage boost

Honda Canada announced it is boosting employee wages and compensation at its Alliston plant.

The announcement included an 11 per cent wage increase and additional lump sum payments.

The company told CTV News the compensation changes would also include a "competitive premium payment" that will be paid next month.

The announcement was made at the Alliston facility Friday morning.

The wage increase will take effect in January.

Honda Canada recently announced the Alliston plant would begin production on its new Civic Hybrid early next year as part of its plan to transition to a fully electric manufacturer by 2040.

The Alliston site consists of three plants, employing over 4,200 associates, and can produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually.