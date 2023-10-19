Barrie

    • Alliston, Ont., Honda plant to begin production on Civic Hybrid next year

    Honda Canada announced it would start producing the Civic Hybrid next year at its Alliston, Ont. plant.

    The company said production of the Civic Hybrid sedan would get underway in the spring.

    "The new Civic Hybrid is another key step in Honda's electrification strategy, which includes equipping its core models with hybrid-electric systems," a release stated on Thursday.

    Last year, Honda Canada announced it would invest $1.38 billion over six years to upgrade its plants and implement innovative technologies to reach its global electrification and carbon neutrality goals.

    So far this year, Honda reports over 35 per cent of sales of the CR-V and Accord are hybrid-electric trims, and nearly 20 per cent of the company's total sales in Canada are electrified models, bolstering its move toward becoming a fully electric manufacturer by 2040.

    The Alliston site consists of three plants, employing over 4,200 associates, and can produce more than 400,000 vehicles and 190,000 engines annually.

