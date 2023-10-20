Barrie

    • Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket

    Share

    Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's remains were found in a wooded area.

    The York Regional Police Homicide Unit says the discovery was made in a forested area behind a medical building's parking lot at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway in Newmarket.

    Police say it's unclear how long the body has been there or who the woman is.

    "At this time, her age and identity are not known; that is part of the investigation. The circumstances surrounding her death have been deemed to be suspicious," said Sgt. Clint Whitney, York Regional Police.

    The Homicide Unit is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.

    The area where the body was found is dense with forest and shrubbery, but a nearby walking trail is a popular spot for residents.

    "So, it's entirely within the realm of possibility that there are people in that area that were either driving by or work in that area or have some security footage that could be some assistance to us," Whitney added.

    Police expect to remain in the area east of the Tannery Mall and the Tom Taylor Trail as the investigation continues, searching for evidence and canvassing for witnesses and video recordings.

    Police encourage anyone with information or video surveillance of the area to come forward "as soon as possible."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News