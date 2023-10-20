Homicide investigation underway after woman's remains found in Newmarket

Police in York Region are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's remains were found in a wooded area.

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit says the discovery was made in a forested area behind a medical building's parking lot at the northwest corner of Davis Drive and Bayview Parkway in Newmarket.

Police say it's unclear how long the body has been there or who the woman is.

"At this time, her age and identity are not known; that is part of the investigation. The circumstances surrounding her death have been deemed to be suspicious," said Sgt. Clint Whitney, York Regional Police.

The Homicide Unit is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.

The area where the body was found is dense with forest and shrubbery, but a nearby walking trail is a popular spot for residents.

"So, it's entirely within the realm of possibility that there are people in that area that were either driving by or work in that area or have some security footage that could be some assistance to us," Whitney added.

Police expect to remain in the area east of the Tannery Mall and the Tom Taylor Trail as the investigation continues, searching for evidence and canvassing for witnesses and video recordings.

Police encourage anyone with information or video surveillance of the area to come forward "as soon as possible."