Holocaust survivor Max Eisen dies at 93

Holocaust survivor, community leader and educator Max Eisen has died.

CTV Barrie first connected with Mr. Eisen for a series called March of the Living in 2005.

He was just 15 when he was deported from Hungary and taken to Auschwitz in 1944. He told CTV News about his time at the death camp and how he lost most of his family when they were sent to the gas chambers, including his mother, father, grandparents, and siblings.

Eisen survived to tell his story and was known for his work with the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies.

He dedicated his life to Holocaust education and inspiring people of all ages to stand up against hate.

Mr. Eisen was 93.

A funeral will be held on Fri., July 8 at noon at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel in North York.