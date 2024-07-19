Highway 400 traffic snarled in both directions after collision

Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 is at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash involved three vehicles south of Mapleview Drive.

Early reports are a tire may have come off a van travelling south and struck an SUV in the northbound lanes. Police have not confirmed the cause of the collision.

An SUV in the northbound lanes between Innisfil Beach Road and McKay Road has significant damage.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries. It is unclear what vehicle the individual was in.

Traffic heading north is backed up nearly to Highway 89.

CTV News is following this and will have more information as it becomes available.