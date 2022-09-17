Highway 12 reopens after crash knocks out the power for thousands

A portion of Highway 12 has since reopened in Tay Township after a collision knocked out the power to thousands of customers.

Police received a call about a commercial vehicle hitting a hydro pole at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 12 and Triple Bay Road.

In a Twitter post, Hydro One said roughly 8,700 customers in Penetanguishene and surrounding areas were affected.

"Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," the Tweet read.

The road was closed in both directions at the intersection of the Triple Bay Road and Highway 12.

The road reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.