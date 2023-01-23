Highway 11 reopens after serious tractor-trailer crash in Oro-Medonte

Police have re-opened Highway 11 24-hours after a serious truck crash Monday.

The southbound lanes were closed at Highway 11 north of Line 14 in Oro-Medonte shortly after 6:30 Monday morning for a serious collision involving a tractor-trailer.

One person was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and was air-lifted to Toronto via ORNGE, said Oro-Medonte Fire Chief Hugh Murray.

Police say the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail.

The Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Unit is on scene assisting with the investigation and remained for 24-hours to examine the incident.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.