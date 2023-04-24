Highway 10 closed after serious multi-vehicle collision in Caledon

Police in Caledon closed a section of Highway 10 after a serious three-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on Highway 10, near Boston Mills Road, just after 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police say each driver was taken to hospital with injuries, including one who was airlifted.

#CaledonOPP & emergency crews are currently on scene at a serious collision on Hwy 10 near Boston Mills Rd in @TownOfCaledon. 10 from Olde Base Line Rd to King St will remain closed at this time. Extent of injuries is currently unknown.



The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Highway 10 is expected to remain closed from Olde Base Line Road to King Street for some time.