High-speed internet on the line for Caledon and Dufferin County

The federal and provincial governments are investing more than $3.6 million to bring high-speed internet to almost 1,000 families, farms, and businesses in Caledon and Dufferin County.

The Canadian and Ontario governments have partnered with Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to provide almost 300 residents in The Grange area with broadband infrastructure that will enable high-speed internet service.

In neighbouring Dufferin County, 665 residents in the communities of Redickville, Honeywood, Black Bank, Ruskview, Terra Nova, Kilgorie, Horning's Mills, Whitfield and Springwater have also gained access to high-speed internet service through SWIFT.

"By building new broadband infrastructure in the Town of Caledon and Dufferin County, we're helping to build Ontario and strengthen rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy," said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Thompson's announcement on Aug. 1, marked the completion of two more projects under SWIFT.

"Providing reliable internet access is especially important for rural communities to prosper in our increasingly digital world," said Ruby Sahota, Member of Parliament for Brampton North.

Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon echoed Sahota's appreciation for the rural upgrade.

"I am pleased to see this ongoing investment for high-speed internet service in Dufferin-Caledon," said Jones. "Reliable internet is so important for our rural communities to keep businesses, schools and families connected."

The contracts to expand broadband services in Caledon and Dufferin County were awarded by SWIFT, a not-for-profit corporation initiated by local municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario.

More than $255 million has been invested to bring high-speed internet access to more than 63,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario through SWIFT.

"In a world increasingly reliant on digital connectivity, access to high-speed internet is not just a convenience but a fundamental necessity," said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. "With the successful completion of these two high-speed broadband projects, more than 960 previously underserved homes and businesses in Dufferin County and Caledon now have access to fibre-optic connectivity."