High-speed internet on the line for Caledon and Dufferin County

Both Dufferin County and Caledon will soon have access to high-speed internet. Both Dufferin County and Caledon will soon have access to high-speed internet.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver