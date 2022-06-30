Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie

Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie

Canada Day

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver