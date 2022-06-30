Here's what's open and closed Canada Day in Barrie

Friday marks the return of restriction-free Canada Day festivities across the region, with a series of closures to celebrate the nation's birthday.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed on July 1:

Barrie Transit - will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extended evening trips from the downtown terminal to accommodate the fireworks display.

- will operate on a Sunday schedule, with extended evening trips from the downtown terminal to accommodate the fireworks display. Beer stores on Anne Street, Bayfield Street, Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

on Anne Street, Bayfield Street, Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some grocery stores will be open.

will be open. Drug stores, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Guardian and Rexall.

Here's where to watch fireworks on Canada Day across the region

Barrie City Hall and all city recreational centres will be closed, and there is no curbside collection on Friday. The landfill is also closed.

What else is closed Friday in Barrie:

Banks

Government offices

LCBO stores

Post offices

Georgian and Bayfield malls

The city will host a fireworks display starting at 10 p.m. over Kempenfelt Bay.