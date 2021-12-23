Here's what Barrie residents need to know during the holidays

Here's what Barrie residents need to know about schedule changes during the holidays.

BARRIE TRANSIT

Fri., Dec. 24 - Transit will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

Sat., Dec. 25 - There will be no service on Christmas Day.

Sun., Dec. 26 - Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Fri., Dec. 31 - Transit will operate on a regular weekday service, with free rides from 3 p.m. to the end of the service day.

Sat., Jan. 1 - There will be no service on New Year's Day.

Note: While transit will run on a regular schedule on New Year's Eve, the City of Barrie will provide the option of a safe ride home for those in need. Check here for details.

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

There are no changes to the regular weekday curbside collection.

Check here for details on the Christmas tree collection in January.

LANDFILL

The landfill is closed from 12 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 24, until Wed., Dec. 29, because of statutory holidays.

CITY HALL

City Hall will close at 12 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 24 and remain closed until Wed., Dec. 29.

It will also be closed on Mon., Jan. 3.

City Hall will reopen following the statutory holidays for pre-booked appointments only through Service Barrie on weekdays.

Residents need to call 705-726-4242 to book an appointment.

RECREATION CENTRES

Allandale Rec Centre, Holly Community Centre, and East Bayfield Community Centre are closed starting at noon on Fri., Dec. 24, for the weekend.

The rec centres reopen with regular hours on Mon., Dec. 27.

They close again at noon on Fri., Dec. 31 and remain closed Sat., Jan. 1.

The rec centres reopen with regular hours starting Sun., Jan. 2.

PARKING DOWNTOWN

The City offers free two-hour parking downtown during December.

Downtown parking on streets and in lots is free on all statutory holidays.

Waterfront parking is enforced all year round. Residents must display permits, and visitors are required to pay.