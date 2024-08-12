Here's the latest on Essa Road construction in Barrie

Motorists in Barrie’s south end will soon have to deal with yet another construction disruption.

Starting this week, a total of six lanes will be added to Essa Road as part of the Interchange and Overpass Replacement Project.

The project has created congestion on both ends of Essa Road since June 2022. Now, a new closure will mean motorists will need to take a temporary detour to access and exit Highway 400.

Starting on Monday, the southbound Highway 400 off-ramp to Essa Road and the commercial road from Essa Road will be closed until August 16.

Followed by a secondary closure of the northbound Highway 400 off-ramp from August 19 to 23.

Around the corner from Essa, frustration is also being felt by some new businesses.

At Wally Parr Foods, manager Jessica Mcinally says the construction has prevented customers from accessing her new shop.

"Everybody is avoiding the area unfortunately, especially going forward with the on and off ramps closed, nobody wants to come this way and Essa is not getting the expose it deserves, and we're not getting the exposure we deserve," said Mcinally.

The Barrie location was first opened in 2023 and serves premade meals and meats, a service she says she wishes more residents knew about.

“I'm hoping that our customers can get to us, the end result will be great once people can access us and the on and off ramp is completed even with people going to cottage country but in the meantime it's not so great,” said Mcinally.

According to the City of Barrie, the Essa Road Interchange Project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.