Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree, plus changes coming to curbside collection

Looking to be rid of your Christmas tree? Here's how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Barrie.

The City of Barrie has curbside collection weekly this month on regular curbside collection days.

Trees must be placed curbside by 7 a.m., free of plastic wrap, bags, decorations, and stands.

They need to be visible at the curb, not placed on snowbanks, and not exceed 1.8 metres or six feet in length. Trees that exceed those measurements must be cut in half to fit in the collection truck.

Residents can also opt to drop their Christmas tree at the landfill on Ferndale Road for free.

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Despite no significant snow accumulation in the forecast, the City reminds residents to ensure bins placed curbside are free of obstruction, including snow banks, and visible to collection crews.

If bins fall over and material spills out, it's up to the resident to clean it up.

Any damaged recycling and organics bins can be replaced free of charge by calling 705-739-4219.

CHANGES COMING MAY 1

The city will have a new collection contractor starting in May, bringing some changes for residents and businesses, including the potential for new collection days.

Pet waste and kitty litter can be placed in the organic (green) bin using certified compostable bags; collection days will no longer shift due to holidays, yard waste will be collected every other week from April until November, and residents won't have a specific yard waste pickup day.

Residents can place their yard waste curbside by Monday at 7 a.m. during their waste collection week, and it will be picked up sometime before the weekend.

AUTOMATED CART COLLECTION

The large bin automated cart program will start in the City of Barrie in the fall of 2025.

The City will provide residents with one cart for garbage (240L) and one for organics (120L). Smaller options are being considered for residents who don't require the large bins.