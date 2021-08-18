BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka's health unit is offering walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed at several pop-up clinics over the next three days.

Vaccines are now being offered to anyone turning 12 this year or older needing their first or second dose.

THURS., AUG. 19

Indigenous Clinic - Holly Community Centre – 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. or any time during regular clinic hours



Earl Rowe Provincial Park – 4998 Concession 7, Tosorontio Township

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



FRI., AUG 20

Lafontaine Pavilion – 342 Lafontaine Rd. West, Lafontaine

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Washago Community Centre – 4361 Hamilton St., Washago

1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.



SAT., AUG. 21

Mactier Memorial Community Centre – 9 Haig St., Mactier

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Penetanguishene Public Library – 24 Simcoe St., Penetanguishene

9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.



Creemore Arena – 220 Collingwood St., Creemore

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING

Doses are offered on a first-come, first-served basis

Dress for the weather. You may be required to wait outdoors

Bring your health card and a cell phone if possible

Wear a shirt with easy access to your upper arm

Face masks are required

Expect a 15-minute stay after your shot

More information on how to prepare for your vaccine is available here.