Here's a list of holiday events happening in Barrie

The City of Barrie is helping locals celebrate the holidays by hosting a wide range of free New Year's Eve activities to replace the traditional Downtown Countdown.

The events will be spread out at the Holly Community Centre, East Bayfield Community Centre and Downtown Barrie.

Some of the New Year's Eve highlights include:

Holiday-themed programs at Holly Community Centre and East Bayfield Community Centre from 5 pm-8 pm

A holiday performance hosted by the Mariposa School of Skating at Holly Community Centre at 5 pm

A skating party with a live DJ and a light show at Circle at the Centre from 6 pm-9 pm

Skating at the Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (6–9 pm)

Free transit starting at 3 pm until the end of regular service

Fireworks show at Kempenfelt Bay beginning at 9 pm

The City of Barrie is following the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Province of Ontario regarding gathering restrictions and capacity limits.

An interactive light display called 'The Island of Warmth' installed at Meridian Place from Dec. 13 to Jan. 3 will take place in addition to the existing events on Dec.31.

The display will include an interactive campfire made of 154 incandescent light bulbs that dance to the sound of music.

Visitors will be able to generate the fire's sounds and movements through sensors placed under the platform's floor.

Holiday-themed underwater pictures with Santa, a free public skate, and a family-friendly holiday craft will also occur during December.

For more details, visit the City of Barrie's website.