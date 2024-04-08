Here are some things you may not know about handling your electronics

Fire officials are warning the public about the potential risks associated with devices that use lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and offering some tips on how to avoid sparking a fire.

Lithium-ion batteries are used in smartphones, laptops, cordless power tools, e-bikes, and other electronic devices.

Something as simple as leaving a smartphone on a car dashboard under direct sunlight can increase the risk of thermal runaway, leading to fires and explosions.

Here are some tips to help you avoid potential hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries:

Never store or charge devices with lithium batteries in exiting areas like hallways, stairs, or doorways.

Purchase batteries from manufacturers that meet safety standards.

Use undamaged charging cords, and do not charge devices on soft materials like pillows, beds, or couches.

Avoid overcharging and leaving batteries in a charger once they are fully charged.

Never throw lithium batteries in the trash when disposing of them. Instead, take them to a hazardous waste depot or e-recycler.

If you notice any signs of battery swelling, such as changes in shape, overheating, fluid leaks, vapour emissions, or hissing or popping sounds, it is advised to evacuate the area and call 911.