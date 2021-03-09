BARRIE, ONT. -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

An active OPP investigation remains underway in Barrie's north end as officers carry out a search warrant on Dunsmore Lane.

As many as 20 marked and unmarked police vehicles line the street Tuesday.

Residents recall hearing a loud bang around 5 a.m. followed by officers on a megaphone demanding people inside the Dunsmore Lane residence come outside.

“I woke up to the big loud banging, actually yelling first they were yelling at whoever lives inside to come out they did not come out,” a neighbour in the area said.

Meanwhile, police ordered everyone in neighbouring homes to remain indoors.

A command post, including several trailers, have been set up in the area for officers.

CTV News has learned the investigation stretches to locations across Southwestern Ontario, including London, Brantford, Ancaster and Brant County.

In a statement to CTV News, provincial police said, "We want to assure residents in all affected locations that appropriate safety measures have been taken. There is no threat to public safety."

The house will remain under guard over night and investigators will be back Wednesday morning,

The OPP said it would provide more information on the investigation in the coming days.