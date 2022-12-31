Heavy fog and rain sweeping through parts of central Ontario

Environment Canada is warning residents across central Ontario of thick fog and heavy rain showers on New Year's eve.

A rainfall warning has been issued for communities across Dufferin and Simcoe counties.

The weather agency says up to 35 mm of rain could fall and is expected to clear in the evening.

Environment Canada warns that these heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. They ask that children and pets are kept away from creeks and river banks.

Simcoe Muskoka will also face persistent fog that will cause limited road visibility.

Environment Canada explained that the fog patches in the region will remain throughout the day and is expected to dissipate Saturday night as the system moves east.