Heart condition, cocaine use likely contributed to Tracy Reid's death, coroner says at Rob Sampson murder trial

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

The Crown called its final witnesses to the stand in the murder trial of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man charged in the 2019 death of Tracy Reid, his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

As the Crown wrapped up its case against Sampson on Thursday in a Barrie courtroom, the defence highlighted the coroner had no conclusive cause of death.

The Crown argued Reid suffered 60 blunt force injuries, primarily to her head and neck.

The coroner testified those injuries, along with a significant heart condition and recent exposure to cocaine, likely contributed to increased strain on Reid's heart resulting in cardiac arrhythmia. However, he could not provide a definitive primary cause of her death.

The Crown alleges Sampson was an abusive and controlling boyfriend who left her beaten, half-naked body outside his motel unit.

Meanwhile, the defence maintains Sampson's innocence, suggesting the person who found Reid's lifeless body could be the person responsible for her death.

Defence lawyer Eginhart Ehlers entered several Agreed Statements of Fact with the Crown as evidence and will now prepare to make his case next week.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.