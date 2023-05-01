Autopsy details blunt force injuries on Tracy Reid's body in Rob Sampson murder trial

Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Rob Sampson sat in the prisoner's box, at times hanging his head, while postmortem photos of his girlfriend, Tracy Reid, were displayed in a Barrie courtroom on Monday as a forensic pathologist testified.

The doctor who performed the autopsy on the slain mother of five told the court Tracy Reid likely died of blunt force injuries to her head and neck, and that underlying heart disease and exposure to cocaine may have contributed to her passing.

The 45-year-old woman's body was discovered in July 2019 outside the Silver Swan Villa Motel, where she had been living with Sampson on and off for a year.

Crown attorney Kathryn Ginn claims Reid died after 60 blunt force injuries.

Ginn has pointed to an abusive relationship between Sampson and Reid, with witnesses testifying he was controlling and that she was afraid of him.

Sampson's supporters, meanwhile, stand firm that he has been wrongly accused.

His defence lawyer aims to convince the court the Crown's key witness who found her body could have killed Reid by hitting her with an e-bike that morning and moving her body with a friend, who has since passed away.

The forensic pathologist's testimony will continue Tuesday, with cross-examination by the defence.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.