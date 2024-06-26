Hearing held for Barrie police officer facing 2nd misconduct allegation

A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.

Insp. Valarie Gates was charged weeks ago with the second allegation of misconduct relating to what police in Barrie described as an on-duty incident.

The first discreditable conduct charge was laid in December. Barrie police say the matters are connected.

A former OPP chief adjudicator Greg Walton presided over the virtual meeting. Insp. Gates was represented by counsel Joanne Mulcahy. Jessica Barrow will serve as prosecutor.

The next appearance in this latest charge is scheduled for July 31; a day after the original matter will be heard after it was rescheduled earlier this month.

Insp. Gates is married to Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston and is a 22-year member of the Barrie Police Service.