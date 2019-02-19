

CTV Barrie





The Health Unit is looking for feedback from Barrie residents on a proposed supervised consumption site (SCS) in the downtown area for people who use drugs.

The survey launched on Tuesday and will help health officials learn what the community thinks about the SCS.

Through the survey, residents can anonymously give their suggestions and concerns regarding the proposal for a harm reduction service.

Supervised consumption sites are aimed at keeping people who use drugs alive and safe, and they offer opportunities for people to get treatment for their addictions.

To find out more information on the survey click here.

The survey is open until March 25. Residents are also invited to attend an open house at the Barrie City Hall rotunda from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 20.