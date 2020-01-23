BARRIE -- The coronavirus may not have landed in Canada, but medical professionals in Simcoe County aren't taking any chances.

"We're in touch with our health unit, provincial bodies and others to make sure we're prepared when, and if, this virus comes our way," explained Dr. Chris Tebbutt, vice president of medical affairs.

Health care workers admit the risk is low for the deadly virus to appear here, but after the SARS epidemic in 2003, they know to have measures in place just in case.

"I was around when SARS occurred. I worked in the emergency department as well as the public health department. The similarities are that this is a novel, new coronavirus, respiratory infection. However, we're much more prepared for something like this because of the lessons learned from SARS," said Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Colin Lee.

Since the SARS outbreak, medical practices have significantly changed. Local hospitals have strict screening protocols in place, asking questions about travel and flu-like symptoms.

"We screen people differently coming into the hospitals as patients," explained Dr. Tebbutt. "We wash our hands diligently. We wear masks more consistently than we did previously."

Infection control is already heightened because it's flu season, and if someone is suspected of having coronavirus, there are more steps taken to contain it, like wearing protective equipment.

Medical professionals say the risk of catching the coronavirus is extremely low, and the public should be more concerned about getting the flu.