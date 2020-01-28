Suspected arsonist with torched eyebrows wanted by police
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 5:03PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 28, 2020 5:11PM EST
YORK REGION -- Police in York Region are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist they say may have lost their eyebrows in a blaze.
Investigators say someone set fire to a beauty salon in Vaughan on January 3rd and may have burned their hoodie and eyebrows in the process.
They say that person then fled in a red car with one headlight that was driven by a second suspect.