

CTV Barrie





A collision in Shelburne late Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Barrie woman.

OPP says the head-on crash on County Road 124 at the 30th Sideroad killed the 26-year-old woman and injured a female passenger.

Police say she was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Crews were on scene all night to investigate the collision.

The road has since reopened.