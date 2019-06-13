Featured
Head-on crash claims the life of Barrie woman
A fatal collision occurred on County Road 124 on Wed., June 12, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 12:24PM EDT
A collision in Shelburne late Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Barrie woman.
OPP says the head-on crash on County Road 124 at the 30th Sideroad killed the 26-year-old woman and injured a female passenger.
Police say she was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Crews were on scene all night to investigate the collision.
The road has since reopened.