It was all lights, camera and action in Bracebridge on Wednesday.

The town’s downtown has been transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with fake snow, all for a very festive movie shoot.

‘Christmas in Grand Valley’ is a Hallmark film and reunites Danica McKellar and Dan Lauria, best known for their roles on the 80s show The Wonder Years.

Many people were just as excited by the actors as the faux snow, which was made with soap and covered sections of the downtown.

“It was a bit of a heart attack when I came up, but it’s nice to see that reality is on the other side of the street,” said one person who was driving through the community.

Most of the filming is taking place along Manitoba Street, Memorial Park and at the Chancery Lane gift shop.

There are around 80 cast and crew members in town for the three-day shoot.

Some store owners have been given compensation to change their signs for the movie, and several locals were being used as extras.

“Last night we filmed in Memorial Park, and it was beautiful, just like Christmas,” said extra Maggie Rumig.

Some locals have also been hired to help with set decoration and as security.

The town says this is great for business and hopes this kind of production drums up more movie business in the future.

The movie premieres on November 22.