BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating after gunshots were fired on the same residential street in Innisfil twice in less than 48 hours.

South Simcoe Police say the first shots were fired on Innisbrook St around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Then again at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in either either case.

Investigators are looking for any information, dashcam, or home surveillance video that may help. They have also released a grainy image of what they describe as a vehicle of interest.