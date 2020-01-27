BARRIE -- A firearm was found at a Barrie French-Catholic secondary school Monday and police are now on the hunt for the suspect.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the French Catholic School Board, CSC Monavenir says, a firearm was found in a music room at Nouvelle Alliance French Catholic Secondary school.

Police have the weapon in their possession at this time.

The school located on Anne Street North went into a hold and secure just after 12:00 p.m. The hold and secure remains in effect.

Police say the individual who brought the weapon into the school left the premises.

Barrie police corporate communications spokesperson Peter Leon says police “have a multi-faceted response in place with officers at the school and other locations. Every attempt is being made to find the individual.”

An email was sent out to parents and guardians following the incident.

The translated version of the email notified families that students are not in imminent danger.

Students and staff are safe inside the school, and parents can now pick up students.

Students are only being released to their parents or guardians.

Police remain on the scene.