BARRIE
Barrie

    • Guest at Barrie hotel spends night in jail instead

    File image. (Twitter) File image. (Twitter)
    A guest at a Barrie hotel accused of becoming disruptive and rude towards the staff spent the night in jail instead.

    Police say staff at the Bryne Drive hotel asked the "visibly intoxicated" man to leave, but he refused.

    "Police were concerned for his well-being and, due to his intoxicated state, arrested him and transported him to Barrie Police Headquarters, where he was lodged and held until sober," the service stated in a release.

    Police issued a reminder that public intoxication and disorderly conduct in a hotel that is disruptive can result in the guest's removal. If the guest refuses, charges are possible.

    In this case, officers charged the 66-year-old man with failing to leave when directed and public intoxication.

