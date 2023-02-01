GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiser

Two people were busted after crashing into a police car.

Police received a report from a Monarch Drive business that staff suspected two people were stealing from the store on Jan. 26 shortly before 6 p.m.

Provincial police arrived to find the suspects driving away from the Orillia-based business parking lot.

As police tried to stop the vehicle, it crashed into the police car causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Further investigation led police to determine the two suspects were operating a stolen vehicle with stolen licence plates.

Police charged a 24-year-old from Brampton with assault of a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breach of court orders.

A 24-year-old from North York was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Both individuals appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, on Jan. 27, 2023.