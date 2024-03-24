Group of Wasaga Beach residents waiting to learn if power will be disconnected

A group of Wasaga Beach residents are on edge as they wait to learn if power at the hotel they call home will be shut off on Monday.

On Thursday, Dyconia Hotel residents were notified that their electric service is scheduled to be disconnected on Monday, with little time to prepare.

Residents say they learned of the imminent electricity cutoff through a posted notice on the property.

According to the town of Wasaga Beach, the notice results from the owner failing to pay the electricity bill to all 38 units on the property, with all relying on hydro as their energy source for electricity and heat.

On Sunday, town officials told CTV News that staff were continuing to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to act to ensure that no person or family is placed in an unsafe situation.

"I know a lot of people are going to be up in arms, we got fridges, freezers and kids," said Patty David, a resident and former property manager of Dyconia Hotel.

CTV News reached out to Wasaga distribution, however no one was available for a comment.

In addition, CTV News also contacted the owner of the Dyconia Hotel; however, the owner did not provide a comment.