Group of 6 from Simcoe County celebrate lottery win
A group of six people from Simcoe County are celebrating winning $100,000 with Lotto Max.
Residents from Barrie, Wasaga Beach and Elmvale, will split the win.
The group's leader, Kyle Barnett of Barrie, said they only play Lotto Max but always add encore, which was how they won in the March 4 draw. The group's ticket had the last six of seven encore numbers in exact order.
Barnett said when he first scanned the ticket on the OLG app, he thought they had won $1,000.
"I looked again and realized it said $100,000. The rest of the group was so excited. Everyone was screaming in the office when I told them. We all started messaging our family and friends right away," Barnett said.
He purchased the group's winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive in Barrie.
"I am glad we get to share this win together. It's a little bit of financial freedom," he concluded.
