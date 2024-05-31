Groundbreaking held for $29M state-of-the-art Allandale Transit Terminal project

Although the project began in February, the City of Barrie formally celebrated the construction of the new Allandale Transit Terminal on Friday.

Mayor Alex Nuttall and Barrie's two MPPs led the groundbreaking ceremony for what will serve as a revitalized hub for public transit in Barrie and across the region.

"This is obviously a huge day for the City of Barrie," said Nuttall. "We're able to show off what is happening with transit aligning with provincial transit through the GO system. But also making it a lot more efficient and effective here inside the City of Barrie."

The City is investing around $9 million in the $29 million project, with the provincial and federal governments contributing the remaining funds.

"Not only will this be a beautiful state-of-the-art facility that will have everything that we expect and be nice and close to the GO Train, but it will also create opportunities in downtown Barrie where the existing bus station is," said Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey.

The new terminal will be stationed next to the century-old Allandale Station building, and will continue providing connections between Barrie Transit, GO Transit, Simcoe County Linx buses, and Ontario Northland, among other transit services.

"It really comes down to being a transit hub for our region," said Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin. "Connecting the north to the south part of Ontario and connecting the south to beautiful Lake Simcoe here for tourism opportunities."

As construction continues, commuters will have to keep following signs for displaced bus stops and restricted areas, but the up to 150 skilled workers employed by Matheson Construction are making sure the project keeps moving forward.

"We are on schedule," said Matheson Construction manager Yandira Contramaestre. "Especially with this great weather that we have ahead of us, and we're going to be taking advantage of that."

The City of Barrie hopes for the new terminal to be completed by late 2025.

Downey hinted that the province is looking into all-day, two-way transit between the Allandale station and Union Station in downtown Toronto. But he added that the province is still evaluating ridership to determine the feasibility of such a project.