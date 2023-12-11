BARRIE
Barrie

    • Grey Bruce health unit and police raising awareness of opioid overdoses during R.I.D.E.

    Police stop cars during the holiday season R.I.D.E. in this file image. Police stop cars during the holiday season R.I.D.E. in this file image.

    The opioid crisis has led to new means of communicating with the public.

    During this season's Festive R.I.D.E. checks, officers will be handing out information cards – created and supplied by Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) – to drivers.

    Grey Bruce's public health unit is partnering with local Ontario Provincial Police and municipal police services this month to distribute potentially life-saving information on responding to an opioid overdose/poisoning.

    "The drug toxicity and opioid crisis is a complex, multi-faceted issue that necessitates and warrants a multi-level community response," said Monica Blair, manager of Grey Bruce Public Health's harm reduction program.

    The information cards include what to look for in an opioid overdose, when to advise people to call 911 and how to administer Naloxone.

    The card also instructs the person to wait with the unconscious person until emergency personnel arrive. This falls under the Good Samaritan Act, where people helping in an emergency are not held liable.

    "All levels of government, community organizations, first responders, and the general public each have a role to play to save lives, reduce opioid-related harms, and address this crisis," said Blair.

    The information cards also list the names of common types of opioids and contain information on where people can pick up a Naloxone kit, which can rapidly and temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

    The following police services will be distributing the information cards:

    • Grey-Bruce OPP
    • South Bruce OPP
    • Collingwood-Blue Mountains OPP
    • Owen Sound Police Service
    • West Grey Police Service
    • Saugeen Shores Police Service
    • Hanover Police Service
    • Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation Police

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News