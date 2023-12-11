Grey Bruce health unit and police raising awareness of opioid overdoses during R.I.D.E.

The opioid crisis has led to new means of communicating with the public.

During this season's Festive R.I.D.E. checks, officers will be handing out information cards – created and supplied by Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) – to drivers.

Grey Bruce's public health unit is partnering with local Ontario Provincial Police and municipal police services this month to distribute potentially life-saving information on responding to an opioid overdose/poisoning.

"The drug toxicity and opioid crisis is a complex, multi-faceted issue that necessitates and warrants a multi-level community response," said Monica Blair, manager of Grey Bruce Public Health's harm reduction program.

The information cards include what to look for in an opioid overdose, when to advise people to call 911 and how to administer Naloxone.

The card also instructs the person to wait with the unconscious person until emergency personnel arrive. This falls under the Good Samaritan Act, where people helping in an emergency are not held liable.

"All levels of government, community organizations, first responders, and the general public each have a role to play to save lives, reduce opioid-related harms, and address this crisis," said Blair.

The information cards also list the names of common types of opioids and contain information on where people can pick up a Naloxone kit, which can rapidly and temporarily reverse an opioid overdose.

The following police services will be distributing the information cards: