Barrie

    • Gravenhurst fire sends one person to hospital with minor injuries

    One person was injured in a late-night Gravenhurst fire, Wed. Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo: Gravenhurst Fire Services) One person was injured in a late-night Gravenhurst fire, Wed. Sept. 27, 2023. (Photo: Gravenhurst Fire Services)

    One person is in hospital after a late-night house fire.

    All Gravenhurst firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Old Muskoka Road Wednesday night.

    One resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    All occupants were evacuated until the fire was extinguished and ventilation of the building was complete.

    Damage is estimated to be about $75,000.

    The investigation is ongoing but not considered suspicious.

