Gordon Lightfoot fans gather for celebration of life concert

Hundreds of Gordon Lightfoot fans gathered in his hometown of Orillia Saturday night for a concert honouring the life and legacy of the musician.

The Celebration of Life concert was held at the Orillia opera house and sold out to a crowd of nearly 700 people.

The Way and the Wayward wind band took fans on a musical journey through the remarkable life and career of the folk legend, who was inducted into the Mariposa folk festival hall of fame last summer.

A public visitation will be held in Orillia at St. Paul's united church on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lightfoot died Monday at the age of 84.